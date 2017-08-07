Police seeking Hanover bank robber

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for the man who robbed a York County bank Monday morning.

Hanover police said the man handed a teller a note demanding cash at the Members 1st Federal Credit Union in the 1200 block of Carlisle Street shortly before 9:30 a.m.

He was last seen heading south on Carlisle Street in a dark gray Chevrolet Venture minivan with a Pennsylvania registration plate of JZF-8296, possibly driven by a woman, police said.

Investigators are looking into the possibility the same man robbed a store Sunday night in the 600 block of Broadway.

In that incident, police said a man demanded an employee open the cash register then fled with the money in a dark colored SUV with four doors, a roof rack, and running boards.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hanover police through York County 911 or at 717-637-5575.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.