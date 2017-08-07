Police: Man kidnapped, raped woman at gunpoint

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man is jailed on charges he kidnapped and raped a woman at gunpoint.

Jordan R. Kellander, 24, of Ephrata, forced the woman into a car outside her Denver home Saturday night and activated the child door locks to prevent her escape, according to a complaint filed by East Cocalico police.

Kellander initially told the woman he was taking her to a field to kill her, but he took her to his house where he forced her to have sex and pointed the gun at her several times. He also punched the woman in the face then told her he would have to kill her so that no one could see that he hit her, the complaint states.

The woman was able to escape when police were called the home for a domestic disturbance early Sunday. The loaded gun was found above the kitchen cabinets and Kellander at first denied knowing about it, but he later stated there shouldn’t be a round in the chamber, police said.

Kellander has a previous conviction for aggravated assault and is prohibited from having a gun.

Police said he once lived with the woman, who is seven weeks pregnant, but she moved out.

Kellander was arrested for kidnapping, rape, and related charges and placed in Lancaster County Prison on $200,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 11.

