Police: Elizabethville man tried to take trooper’s gun

By Published:
Robert A. Klouser Jr. (Dauphin County Prison)

ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man is accused of reaching for a trooper’s gun as he resisted arrest.

Robert A. Klouser Jr., 49, of Elizabethville, is charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement, disarming a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and related charges.

State police in Lykens said a trooper was sent to the first block of East Main Street on Friday to assist Dauphin County Crisis and Intervention with an involuntary emergency examination of Klouser, who became agitated and attempted to walk away. A struggle ensued and Klouser grabbed and pulled at the trooper’s gun until he was handcuffed.

A medical evaluation determined Klouser was mentally fit, and he was found to be under the influence of methamphetamine and synthetic marijuana, police said.

He was placed in Dauphin County Prison on $500,000 bail.

