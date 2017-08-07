Harrisburg teen arrested for armed robbery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say a Harrisburg teenager bought a motorcycle then robbed the seller at gunpoint.

Romell McMillian, 16, is charged as an adult with robbery, receiving stolen property, drug possession, and firearms offenses.

The victim told police he came to the city to sell his dirt bike and McMillian paid him $445 for it. He said McMillian drove away on the motorcycle but then stopped him at Sixth and Division streets where McMillian pointed a handgun at him and demanded all of his money.

The victim handed over the $445 that McMillian had paid him, police said.

Officers later spotted and stopped the dirt bike in the 1200 block of North Seventh Street. The victim was brought to the scene and he identified McMillian as the person who robbed him.

Police said McMillian had a stolen 9mm handgun, $460, and a small amount of crack cocaine.

