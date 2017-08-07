Harrisburg police ID motorcyclist who died in crash

By Published: Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have identified a motorcyclist who died after a crash in the city last week.

Luis Arroyo was identified through family and photographs, police said Monday.

Arroyo died at Penn State Hershey Medical Center from severe injuries he sustained Thursday afternoon when he crashed in the area of 19th and Paxton streets.

Witnesses told police the motorcycle was traveling east on Paxton Street when it struck the passenger side of a vehicle around 1 p.m.

Police had asked for help to identify Arroyo because he had no identification on him and was from out of state.

