WHTM-TV / abc27 is seeking a creative, motivated, team first motion Graphic Artist to create visually compelling graphics for daily local news programs, sales projects, promotions, print, web/digital and station events. You must have a killer reel, showcasing your versatility and scope of your style, design and creativity. If creating cutting edge creative is what you live for, then we want to hear from you. Attention to detail is a must with the ability to quickly develop creative solutions for daily promotion and news projects. Proficiency preferred in Adobe Creative Suite, Cinema 4D, Ross Xpression, still photography and videography. You will need to manage multiple projects simultaneously and meet strict deadlines. You will support daily production of TV newscasts and digital content for distribution. As part of the WHTM Creative Services Team, you will be required to maintain and advance the graphic look of the station and assist with station advertising, promotion and community outreach. You will also manage all graphics and related files and support daily production efforts in our studio and control room as well as other duties as assigned. Pre-employment background screen required.

APPLY ONLINE FOR THIS JOB AT www.nexstar.tv/careers Requisition # 5836

INCLUDE LINK TO YOUR MOST RECENT WORK IN YOUR ONLINE APPLICATION OR FORWARD SEPARATELY TO CREATIVE SERVICES DIRECTOR BETTY BRYAN FISH AT BBRYAN@ABC27.COM.

EOE/MINORITIES/FEMALES/VETERANS/DISABLED