Family: Bicyclist injured in hit-run lucky to be alive

RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) – A 25-year-old man was struck while riding a bicycle Saturday night outside of Delle Hildebrand’s farm on Winterstown Road.

“He didn’t know his name or anything,” Hildebrand told ABC27 News.

Southern York County Regional police say the driver who hit the bicyclist took off after the crash.

Gage Callahan said it was his cousin who was struck.

“He has no recollection of any car coming up at all,” Callahan said. “I find that insane and hard to believe. It’s almost like it was on purpose or something.”

Callahan said his cousin was taken to a hospital and part of his neck was fractured.

“His face is pretty messed up,” Callahan said. “His eye is swollen shut. There are scrapes on there.”

Police believe the driver involved was in a white 2008-2010 Toyota Highlander that sustained damage on the passenger side mirror.

Callahan believes his cousin is fortunate to have survived.

“I’m just surprised he’s alive, to be honest,” Callahan said. “It’s a 45 speed limit on this road. If you are on a bike, you’re not going too fast.”

Police believe the car involved could also have damage on its fender or bumper.

