Ex-US Rep. Chaka Fattah appeals 10-year prison term

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Rep. Chaka Fattah, D-Pa., walks after leaving the federal courthouse in Philadelphia, Tuesday, June 21, 2016. Fattah, a veteran Pennsylvania congressman, was convicted in a racketeering case that largely centered on various efforts to repay an illegal $1 million campaign loan related to his unsuccessful 2007 mayoral bid. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A former Pennsylvania congressman seeking to have his corruption conviction thrown out is turning to a recent Supreme Court ruling that other politicians have used to clear their names.

Lawyers for former U.S. Representative Chaka Fattah filed an appeal Friday arguing prosecutors used too broad a definition of bribery in his case and failed to meet a standard set by a 2016 Supreme Court ruling that narrowed what legally constituted as corruption.

His lawyers declined to comment further.

Fattah spent 20 years in Congress before a 2016 racketeering conviction resulted in a 10-year prison sentence.

The corruption conviction of Sheldon Silver, the former speaker of the New York State Assembly, was overturned using the same Supreme Court decision cited by Fattah’s attorneys. It states an official action must involve formal governmental functions, such as hearings.

