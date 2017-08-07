Ex-bar owner, 2 others sentenced to prison for Christmas Day beating

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The former owner of a Lancaster County bar and two other people were sentenced Monday to state prison for beating a man on Christmas Day in 2015.

Anthony Maglietta, 45, the former owner of Molly’s Pub on East Chestnut Street in Lancaster, and three former employees were convicted at trial of aggravated assault. A fifth man pleaded guilty to robbery.

Maglietta was also convicted of tampering with evidence for trying to conceal surveillance recordings of the beating.

Maglietta was sentenced to serve 5.5 to 11 years, while co-defendants Joshua Ellis, 34, and Alexander Rodriguez, 27, were sentenced to serve 5 to 10 years and 4.5 to 10 years, respectively.

According to First Assistant District Attorney Christopher Larsen, the group inflicted serious injury to the victim, harming him over an extended period of time in three separate assaults.

The 30-year-old victim was punched and kicked until he was unconscious.

Raymond Lee, 40, and Francisco Camacho, 30, will be sentenced Thursday.

