Ephrata police investigating armed robbery

(Ephrata Police Department)

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – The Ephrata Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred Monday evening.

Police issued a photo of a male suspect on social media, asking for the public’s help to identify him.

According to police, there was an armed robbery at Royer Pharmacy around 5:30 p.m.

Anyone able to identify the suspect is asked to call Det. Graeme Quinn with the Ephrata Police Department at 717-738-9200, ext. 242.

