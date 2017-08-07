Delays expected on busy Hampden Township road

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An alert for drivers in Cumberland County: a heavily traveled road will be closing for a few days starting Thursday.

The Good Hope Road project in Hampden Township is a few days behind schedule but will likely affect traffic in the area this week and next. A two-mile stretch from Creekview Road to the Indian Creek development will be out of commission during daylight hours.

Many people use Good Hope Road as a cut-through from the Carlisle Pike or I-81 at Wertzville Road, which are both areas with heavy backup during peak hours.

Those who live in the Indian Creek neighborhood may not have access to their homes for short periods of time when heavy construction equipment is occupying the space.

“I’m a busy mom with two kids and any time I need anything, I just hop into the car and rush over there,” Jasleen Chadha said.

Her only way out is Good Hope Road where the closure is expected Thursday.

“I just have to spend another 15 or 20 minutes, hopefully,” she said. “I don’t know how bad it’s going to be.”

PennDOT signs in the area warn it could get pretty bad.

“If you’re coming down Sporting Hill Road to access Good Hope Road, we’re going to be turning you around back up to the Carlisle Pike, out to Lambs Gap Road, and then coming to Creekview that way,” PennDOT spokeswoman Fritzi Schreffler said.

Schreffler says repairs to the crumbling road may be inconvenient, but they are worth it, especially ahead of the school year.

“God forbid a school bus hits it, goes down into it, loses control or crashes,” Schreffler said, speaking of the deteriorating edges of the road, “Things like that we want to prevent from happening.”

The best advice is to avoid Good Hope during construction Thursday and Friday. If you live nearby, expect to be waiting for access to your home at times.

“If people have some other routes, an easy way, they should go that way and not get stuck here because we don’t have any other ways,” Chadha said. “We’re stuck in here.”

Good Hope will be closed again one day next week for finishing touches.

