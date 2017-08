GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A two-vehicle crash involving a tour bus sent several people to a hospital Monday afternoon in Adams County.

The collision between the bus and a truck happened around 1:40 p.m. in the 300 block of Buford Avenue in Gettysburg.

Nine people were taken to Gettysburg Hospital.

No other details have been released at this time.

