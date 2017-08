You may now know him from Investigative Discovery’s The Coroner, but you may also recall that he’s our very own Dauphin County Coroner as well!

Joining us today for back to back segments was Graham Hetrick. He’ll tell us about his newest season, the toughest parts of the job, the team involved in each case, and much more!

A celebration of season two will be held on August 12 from 4-7pm at the Allenberry resort in Boiling Springs, PA. For tickets, call ahead to 717-258-3211.