Carlisle woman headed to trial in online harassment case

By Published:
Lacey L. Crenshaw (submitted)

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Carlisle woman is headed to court on charges she posted intimate images of someone on the internet without their permission.

Lacey L. Crenshaw, 21, accessed and purposely posted the images with the intent to harass the victim, Upper Allen Township police said.

Crenshaw is charged with harassment.

Following a preliminary hearing on Monday, the case was forwarded to Cumberland County Court.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s