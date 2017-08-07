Carlisle woman headed to trial in online harassment case

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Carlisle woman is headed to court on charges she posted intimate images of someone on the internet without their permission.

Lacey L. Crenshaw, 21, accessed and purposely posted the images with the intent to harass the victim, Upper Allen Township police said.

Crenshaw is charged with harassment.

Following a preliminary hearing on Monday, the case was forwarded to Cumberland County Court.

