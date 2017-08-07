Bishop McDevitt & Cedar Cliff reload with new Qbs in 2017

Few quarterbacks in the Mid-Penn have meant more to their teams than Bishop McDevitt’s Tayvon Bowers and Cedar Cliff’s Grant Breneman. This season Bowers moves on to play at Wake Forest and Breneman to Colgate. Their teams have big shoes to fill.

For McDevitt, junior Chase Diehl steps in. Diehl gained starting experience last season when Bowers went down with a torn ACL. Bowers considered grey shirting this season at Wake Forest, but McDevitt head coach Jeff Weachter says he is ahead of schedule with his rehab and hopes to be cleared for contact at Wake Forest in a few weeks. Diehl and the Crusaders are trying to erase the memory of a 7-5 season. A fine mark for most programs, but not for one that won six straight District 3 championships.

Cedar Cliff is coming off a 9-2 season and three straight years with Breneman at the helm. Head coach Colin Gillen says the team is looking at playing two juniors in the role. Louisville baseball commit Bobby Whalen brings duel threat athleticism to the position, but will also serve as one of the teams starting safeties. Chris Dare is a pocket passer and says he learned a lot from Breneman.

Expect both teams to compete for the top of the Mid-Penn Keystone division by years end.