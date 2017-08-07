2 charged after prank videos posted online

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say they charged two juveniles who made videos as they trespassed into private swimming pools and harassed people with obscenities.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police said the juveniles are charged with trespassing and harassment for several incidents from May to July at the Charity Gardens and Lincoln Gardens communities in Clay and Ephrata townships.

Police said they identified the teens from the videos they posted to a YouTube channel.

The teens recorded themselves as they rang doorbells and yelled obscenities at residents. One video showed the teens following a homeowner and harassing her with obscene name calling, police said.

In other videos, the juveniles trespassed into yards and jumped into pools. One pool was occupied by a homeowner as a juvenile ran into her yard and jumped into her pool before fleeing.

Both teens were released to the custody of their parents.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.