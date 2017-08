HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Every day ABC27 honors a military hero.

Today we recognize Ronald Beatty.

He served in the US Army from December 1966 to October 1967 as an E5.

He was a front-line medic in the 199th Infantry Brigade, 3rd Battalion and 7th Infantry. He celebrated his 81st birthday on May 31.

We salute you and thank you for your service.