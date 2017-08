YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are searching for two men accused of stealing five flat screen TVs from an area Walmart.

Police say the two men walked into the back stock room of the South Hanover Walmart on Baltimore Pike in West Manheim Township on August 1st.

The two then removed five flat screen TVs, and left through the front of the store without paying.

Anyone who knows who the two suspects are is asked to call police at 717-632-7059. Callers may remain anonymous.