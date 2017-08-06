Harrisburg community festival a success but help still needed

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Saturday’s Allison Hill Community Festival attracted more than 1,000 people.

Pastor Ricardo Valcey, of The Hill Church, calls this year’s festival of one the best. He and nearly 70 volunteers helped organize the annual event, now in its fifth year.

A section of Market Street was shut down to make room for a feast of food, music, and games.

Kids also lined up for free backpacks and school supplies.

Well over 300 kids received a backpack but about 75 others left empty handed.

“We still want to find a way to get that so we’re going to be looking at collecting and ordering back packs, filling them up with supplies and call those parents that registered,” said Ricardo Valcey, pastor at The Hill Church.

Valcey’s efforts are aligned with this year’s theme: Life is better together.

“Life is better together because together because together you can accomplish a lot,” said Evita Cotto, a Harrisburg resident. “And that statement that it takes a village. It takes a village. Churches, the community, everyone. To help these kids. To raise these kids.”

Those interested in supporting The Hill Church with school supplies should call 717-317-9165 or email contact@heartofharrisburg.com.