East Pennsboro Branch Library to reopen Tuesday

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The East Pennsboro Branch Library will reopen on Tuesday, after being forced to close last week due to an issue with the building.

On their Facebook page on Sunday, library officials announced the library would resume normal operations on Tuesday, August 8.

The library was closed due to water damage sustained during a heavy rain storm on Friday.

Library officials also said no equipment or collection items were damaged by the rain.

The Summer Learning Program Celebration scheduled for Saturday morning had to be cancelled due to the closure.