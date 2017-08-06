Clouds increase today ahead of the next rainmaker tonight and Monday

How great was yesterday? It was a much needed break from the nasty heat and humidity that plagued the region for much of last week. Today will offer more of the same with a sunny start and cool and pleasant conditions. Clouds will increase today, however, ahead of the region’s next rainmaker schedule to arrive tonight. Highs this afternoon will be near 80 degrees with low humidity. There might be a stray evening shower ahead of the main event, but today should stay dry. Tonight will bring rain opportunities as steady showers develop ahead of the system for tomorrow. Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Periods of rain and thunderstorms will persist through the day on Monday as an area of low pressure tracks across Pennsylvania. Some of the rain will likely be heavy at times. Cloudy skies and rainy conditions will keep temperatures stuck in the lower 70s tomorrow! A soaking rain with average totals between 0.5″ and 1″ is expected, with locally higher amounts. Depending on the intensity of the rain we may see more flash flooding issues given the heavy rain from the past week. Stay alert and be aware that flash flooding is a major threat if and when it occurs. Most locations should be able to handle tonight and tomorrow’s rain without issue, but there could be isolated issues if a heavy rain cell sits over a particular area for a long duration. The good news is that by early Tuesday the system moves out and leaves the region with another chance to dry out. Tuesday and Wednesday look very pleasant. Temperatures remain below normal for early August heading into next week, with highs staying right around 80 degrees.