Bicyclist hospitalized in York hit-and-run

RED LION, Pa. (WHTM)- Police are searching for the suspect in a bicycle hit and run.

Around 8:50 p.m. on Saturday police say a bicyclist was struck in the 11000 block of Winterstown Road. The vehicle then fled the scene.

According to a police report, the bicyclist was transported to a hospital with significant injuries.

The striking vehicle is believed to be a 2008-2010 Toyota Highlander with passenger side mirror damage and right side fog lamp damage, and possible fender or bumper damage. The vehicle is best described as being white in color, but is likely identified by the manufacturer as being the paint color ‘Blizzard Pearl’.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Southern Regional Police Department at 717-235-3944.