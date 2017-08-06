Baseball non-profit preparing for fundraiser, looking for sponsors

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- A baseball non-profit program is preparing for its annual fundraiser and is looking for sponsors.

Men of the South East League Field (M.O.S.E.L.F./RBI) will hold a benefit golf tournament on Friday, August 25 at the Dauphin Highlands Golf Course. The group is looking for sponsors and golfers.

MOSELF’s baseball program offers tee ball, pony ball, little league, teener league baseball and girls softball to over 400 kids and young adults in the greater Harrisburg area.

The group’s goal is not just to develop players on the field. It focuses on building character, education and self-esteem skills they can use off the field. Leaders monitor players academics throughout the year.

The money raised at the fundraiser will help pay for its end of the year banquets, overnight travel to championship games, scholarships for athletes, and expanding dugouts.

For more information on how to participate or become a sponsor contact Mr. David C. Payton, Sr. directly at 717-991-4767 or via email at paytonplace6@hotmail.com.

Checks can be sent to M.O.S.E.L.F Attn: Mr. David C. Payton, Sr. Tournament Chair P.O. Box 4511 Harrisburg PA 17111.