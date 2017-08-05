Police searching for burglary suspect

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Lower Paxton police are looking for a suspect in an early morning burglary.

Police say they were dispatched to the 300 block of Willow Road for a burglary around 12:18 a.m.

Officers searched two houses which appeared to have been broken into and the surrounding area but were unable to locate any suspects.

If you have any information about this incident or live close by and have residential video surveillance equipment which may have picked up the suspect fleeing the area, you are asked to submit a tip to this website or contact LPPD at (717) 657-5656.