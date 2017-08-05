Philadelphia-bound flight encounters turbulence, injuring 10

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – American Airlines says 10 people – three passengers and seven crew members – on a flight from Greece to Philadelphia were injured during severe turbulence.

The airline said Flight 759 was heading to the city from Athens with 287 passengers and a dozen crew members Saturday when it briefly encountered severe turbulence shortly before landing. American said the fasten seat belt sign was on at the time.

After the flight landed at 3:10 p.m. Saturday, three passengers and seven crew members were taken to a hospital for evaluation. There was no immediate word on their injuries or whether any would be admitted.

American said “We are taking care of our passengers and our crew members at this time and want to thank our team members for keeping our passengers safe.”