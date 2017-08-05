Less humid air makes for a pleasant weekend

It was a long week of humidity, heavy rain, flooding, and severe thunderstorms. After the wild weather late yesterday, the front is finally exiting the region as the weekend begins. Clouds will start to clear during the morning as cool air takes over behind the departing front. It will be a pleasant and mostly sunny afternoon. Our highs this weekend only will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s as a result of the pattern change behind the cold front. The good news is that the humidity is gone too and both today and tomorrow will feel so much more comfortable! Tonight will be clear and cool with lows dipping into the upper 50s — what a difference! Tomorrow will bring lots of sunshine too, but clouds will be increasing in the afternoon. A few showers may sneak in by Sunday evening and overnight ahead of our next system.

Cooler conditions remain in place next week as the weather turns unsettled once again. Next Monday looks to provide a soaking rain with a few thunderstorms too. Much of next week looks to remain below normal in the temperature department with occasional showers returning by the end of next week too. In the meantime, enjoy the pleasant weekend ahead!