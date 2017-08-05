Kids athletes train in triathlon named for Sandy Hook victim

The Associated Press Published:
In this Friday, Dec. 11, 2015 photo, a sign welcomes people to the village of Sandy Hook in Newtown, Conn. An interfaith service is planned Monday evening, Dec. 14, on the third anniversary of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School that killed 20 first-graders and six educators. Monday is also the first time the anniversary falls on a school day. (AP Photo/Dave Collins)

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (AP) – Nearly 500 children are expected to participate in the finale of the statewide Race4Chase youth triathlon program founded by the family of a boy killed in the Sandy Hook shootings.

The parents of 7-year-old Chase Kowalski started the program. The boy had competed in his first youth triathlon just months before he was killed along with 25 others at Sandy Hook Elementary school in December 2012.

The six-week day camp programs, most in conjunction with local YMCAs, teach children the fundamentals of swimming, biking, running, good nutrition, strength and flexibility.

All the athletes from Connecticut will come together Saturday at the YMCA’s Camp Sloper to compete in sanctioned triathlons.

The free day camps were offered this summer at 20 locations in Connecticut, Rhode Island and South Carolina.

