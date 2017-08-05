Heisman talks and ‘B1G’ expectations headline Penn State Media Day

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Heisman contenders, a top ten nationally ranked team in the nation’s toughest conference, and a rejuvenated fan base: just another day in Happy Valley for the 2017 Penn State Football team.

Saturday, the team held its annual Media Day. The anticipation for the upcoming year showing; media members lined up outside Beaver Stadium waiting to be let in to talk with James Franklin and players about the expectations heading into the season.

The defending Big Ten champions have a lot to gain, and lose in the year. A difficult schedule against fellow top ten teams the likes of Ohio State and Michigan gives the Nittany Lions a clear path to the College Football Playoff. If the wins go Penn State’s way, Saquon Barkley and Trace McSorley are likely Heisman Candidates.

abc27’s Pat Welter and Ross Lippman detail the day inside Beaver Stadium.