LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Several crews were called to the scene of a fire at a hotel on Saturday afternoon.

The fire breaking out before 4:30 p.m. in a pool house at the Continental Inn in East Lampeter Township.

A propane tank was apparently nearby.

There is currently no word on what caused the fire, or how severe the damage was.

Hazmat crews were also called to the scene.