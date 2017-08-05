Community rallies behind Cumberland County girl in second bout with cancer

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Gemma Cecil is 6 years old and was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia on Oct. 12, 2016 and then went in remission last April.

Doctors say it came back in July, and she is currently being treated.

Gemma just recently finished 10 days of chemotherapy at Penn State Hershey Medical Center. She has also had multiple blood and platelet transfusions.

On Friday, the Upper Allen Township Fire Department hosted an art fundraiser for Gemma.

More than 100 people put their works of art on easels.

Stacy Salter with Bring Your Own Apron organized the event.

“We saw that Gemma was fighting cancer for the second time,” Salter said. “We approached the family and said that we want to bless you, and came up with a fundraiser.”

Gemma’s parents are originally from Nevada and have lived in Cumberland County for only three years.

Ted Cecil says the out of pocket expenses continue to grow and he is humbled by the show of support from the community.

“This gives us strength, hope and courage,” he said. “That is what we take back to Gemma.”

Stacy Cecil says her faith grows stronger.

“It just shows who I have always known,” she said. “There are a lot of good people out there who care about others.”

If you would like to help the Cecil family, visit their GoFundMe page.

