Few players enter the 2017 college football season with more hype than Penn State running back Saquon Barkley. After back to back 1000 yard seasons Barkley enters the year as a Heisman candidate and a projected 2018 first round NFL draft pick. At Penn State’s media Barkley spoke one on one with abc27’s Pat Welter about expectations, how his life has changed, and the Heisman Trophy.

Advertisement