2 more homes condemned as huge Florida sinkhole grows

The Associated Press Published:
FILE-In this Friday, July 14, 2017 aerial file photo, debris is strewn about after a sinkhole damaged two homes in Land O' Lakes, Fla. Heavy equipment will be brought in Wednesday, July 19, 2017 to the neighborhood in Pasco County, north of Tampa, to clean up debris left over from the damage caused by the sinkhole. (Luis Santana/Tampa Bay Times via AP, File)

LAND O’LAKES, Fla. (AP) – Officials in Florida say a sinkhole that swallowed two homes last month is growing.

Pasco County officials said in a news release Saturday that a large chunk of the hole’s edge has collapsed. Two more homes in Land O’Lakes, a Tampa suburb, have been condemned.

The sinkhole, which opened up July 14, is now about 260 feet (79 meters) wide at its widest point.

Crews have brought in earth to stabilize the banks. Once the edges are stabilized, workers hope to remove debris.

Dump trucks are scheduled to bring in boulders Saturday to try to stabilize one side of the sinkhole so a small barge can be brought in. Authorities hope to create a boat ramp so they can work from the barge, which will float on water in the sinkhole.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s