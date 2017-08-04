WWII pilot shot down over Germany buried and honored with F-35 flyover at Indiantown Gap

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The F-35 is called the most sophisticated and technologically advanced jet fighter in the U.S. Air Force.

Four of them thundered over Indiantown Gap National Cemetery Friday morning, shattering the silence of the slumbering departed veterans.

The media was kept at a distance for the funeral of a man who died long ago and far away.

Second Lt. Charles E. Carlson was a member of the 62nd Fighter Squadron and flew a less-sophisticated P-47 in World War II.

In 1944, in the skies south of Bonn, Germany, Carlson’s fight came to an end in a showdown with a German flier.

There is a painting depicting the event that cost both pilots their lives.

“I guess they called them ‘dogfights’ back then and they both went down,” said Carlson’s second cousin James Morley of Littlestown, Adams County.

Carlson’s remains were never found and the military officially classified him as missing in action.

But last year, an independent group called History Flight, Inc. investigated the German crash site. It found remains and evidence. In January 2017, Charles Carlson was MIA no longer.

“The fact that it was 73 years removed from his loss in battle is immaterial to the decision to come here,” said Lt. Col. Peter Lee of the 62nd Fighter Squadron.

Yes, Carlson’s outfit still exists. It’s now based in Arizona and Lee is part of it. He learned of Carlson’s funeral on Facebook and felt the need to come east and say goodbye. Lee, a fighter pilot himself, was born long after Carlson was killed, but he felt a connection to the World War II pilot.

“He’s 24 years old when he was shot down. He’s newly married without any children. I got five or six people I’m training on F-35’s that could go to war in the next few months if we had to,” he said.

Those F-35’s turned the blue yonder wild over Indiantown Gap during Carlson’s memorial service.

“What they did was the missing man formation,” Lee explained. “They approach as a four ship and then number three was the aircraft you saw peel off high. That is a symbolic gesture of someone who went into battle and did not come back.”

The missing man was symbolic, but not entirely accurate because Charles no longer is.

“We have him back,” Morley said. “I’m overwhelmed. My mother is completely overwhelmed.”

Morley’s mother is Carlson’s first cousin and closest living relative. She lives in Littlestown, a close visit to Indiantown Gap. But it’s about more than family convenience, Morley insists.

“To me, it tells all veterans who had their brother and sisters lost and hadn’t brought them home, that means that there’s hope,” he said.

Since 1943, members of the 62nd called themselves Spikes. They still do. The name has endured. So has the bond.

“Lt. Carlson died a Spike,” Lee said. “We buried him a Spike today.”

Some images courtesy of miaproject.net

