Woman wanted for 2 theft incidents at Walmart

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a woman who stole about $700 worth of merchandise from a Walmart store in Lancaster County then returned and tried to take more.

Manheim Township police are asking for help to identify the woman. They said she stole from the Walmart on Fruitville Pike in late July then fled in a green late 90’s model Toyota 4Runner.

When she returned to the store Thursday, she attempted to steal about $260 worth of merchandise, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manheim Township police at 717-569-6401 or their tip line at 717-569-2816.

