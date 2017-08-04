Think—and Learn—Outside the Box!

The PA Leadership Cyber Charter School is providing a groundbreaking new way get the education that you need, regardless of your location or classroom preferences.

“Since 2004 we have been educating students online. Today, we have over 2,600 students and we are growing daily. Our families are located across the state and have access to amazing interactive online lessons and highly qualified faculty,” tells Dr. Heidi Gough, Director of Marketing and Communications.

“We enroll students throughout the year but it’s better for families to transition during the summer.All we need is your birth certificate, proof of residency, report cards and immunization records or exemption form, and a completed application that can be found on our website, or we can mail one out to you.”

To learn more, check out the video above or visit them online at www.palcs.org