Storm floods prone streets of Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Friday afternoon thunderstorm dumped heavy rain that quickly filled the flood-prone areas of Harrisburg.

Maclay Street was closed for flooding between Seventh and Cameron, and Arsenal Boulevard was closed in the area of 17th Street.

The streets flooded quickly as the storm dropped about an inch of rain on the city. The ground was already saturated from Wednesday’s rain.

Roads were allowed to reopen when the water receded.

