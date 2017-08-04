Severe storms possible this afternoon and overnight

Today will be the final day of this stretch for the heat and humidity before some cooler and drier weather arrives by the weekend. A strong cold front will march across Pennsylvania tonight and that will lead to more thunderstorm development. Hazy sun could boil up a few stray storms this afternoon, some of which could be severe. A lot of places will actually stay dry during the daylight hours, however, before the front actually moves in tonight. A line of gusty thunderstorms is projected to move across the viewing area from 9pm to 3am overnight. Expect gusty winds and heavy rain. There could also be an isolated tornado warning both from the stray storms this afternoon and/or from the line that blows through tonight. Our team will be tracking the storms as they develop and will alert you to any watches or warnings as they happen. Stay alert!

Clouds begin to clear Saturday morning as cool air takes over behind the departing front. Our highs this weekend only will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s as a result of this pattern change. We also see a bit of an unsettled forecast to start out next week with the cooler conditions remaining in place. Next Monday could provide a soaking rain, and a few other days next week too look a bit damp. It certainly does not appear that heat makes any type of a quick return next week.