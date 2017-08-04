Reward offered in search for driver who struck cyclists

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads police to the hit-and-run driver who swerved into a group of bicyclists last month.

Witnesses say the driver of a light colored SUV – likely a late 90’s or early 2000’s Dodge Durango – on July 22 intentionally swerved into four bicyclists riding in single file along Route 341 in South Londonderry Township, near the intersection of Lawn Road.

The driver struck one of the men, causing severe leg, hip, and pelvic injuries. Another rider crashed as a result of the incident and sustained moderate injuries.

Investigators say the driver fled west on Route 341. A description of the driver is not available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS.

