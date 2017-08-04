Restaurant Report: Expired milk, mold

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Department of Agriculture inspectors found mold, slime, and expired milk in the latest round of restaurant inspections.

Uni-Mart on North Front Street in Harrisburg was out of compliance with 15 violations. The inspection report says food was not being correctly date marked. There was no supervisory person with the legally-required food safety certification. There was black mold in the ice machine, and 12 quarts of expired milk were put out for sale.

Beanie’s Bar and Grill on Main Street in Mount Joy was out of compliance with 11 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety. The facility was not properly date marking deli meat, beef vegetable soup and pork barbecue were expired and needed to be thrown out, and insect spray and oven cleaner were stored with food, risking contamination.

Dunkin’ Donuts on Eisenhower Drive in Hanover was out of compliance for the second time in less than three weeks, this time with seven violations. The inspection report says the person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety. The facility was not maintaining the legally required food safety records. The refrigerator was soiled with a large accumulation of old, encrusted food residue, and the entire flooring and floor drain in the donut prep area were extremely dirty with slimy residue, trash, food debris, and flies.

Establishments with no violations include Sensations Bar and Grill in Littlestown, Cuppy’s Coffee in Mechanicsburg, Giant Food Store in Lebanon, and Arooga’s in Hershey.

The Agriculture Department has a full list of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC 27 News App and the ABC 27 Weather App for your phone or tablet.