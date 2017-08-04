PPL: Thousands without power on West Shore

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Thousands of PPL Electric customers in Cumberland County are without service after a thunderstorm moved through the area Friday afternoon.

The utility on its website reported more than 6,300 outages in the county as of 3:15 p.m.. Most customers affected are in the West Shore area.

At 4 p.m. about 5,000 customers in the county remained without power.

PPL said repairs for some customers could take until 9:30 p.m.

Scattered outages are reported in Dauphin County, where about 600 customers are without power, and in Perry County, where about 45 customers lost service.

