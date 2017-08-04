Police: Man sent nude photos, sought sex with minor

By Published:
Donald Hagen (2013 photo submitted by Lancaster Police Department)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man is accused of sending sexually explicit photographs to a minor through social media.

Donald L. Hagen, 46, used Facebook Messenger to send photos of his genitals, and he also made explicit requests for sex acts, city police said.

Hagen was arrested Friday following a month-long investigation. He was awaiting arraignment on charges of obscene and other sexual materials, unlawful contact with a minor, and corruption of minors.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s