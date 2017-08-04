Police: Man sent nude photos, sought sex with minor

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man is accused of sending sexually explicit photographs to a minor through social media.

Donald L. Hagen, 46, used Facebook Messenger to send photos of his genitals, and he also made explicit requests for sex acts, city police said.

Hagen was arrested Friday following a month-long investigation. He was awaiting arraignment on charges of obscene and other sexual materials, unlawful contact with a minor, and corruption of minors.

