PinnacleHealth: School Vaccinations

Michelle Melville, CRNP, Heritage Pediatrics, will discuss what back-to-school vaccines are required, the changes to vaccine requirements effective August 1, and why vaccines are so important to the health of your child and our community.
Michelle Melville, CRNP, Heritage Pediatrics, will discuss what back-to-school vaccines are required, the changes to vaccine requirements effective August 1, and why vaccines are so important to the health of your child and our community.
Advertisement
Advertisement