PHOTOS: Severe storms down trees, cause flooding in the Midstate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Much of the Midstate has been witness to downed trees, power outages and flooding as severe warned storms rolled through Friday.

Crews in several counties were dispatched to reports of downed trees and power lines as heavy rains caused flooding on many roads, resulting in flash flood warnings from the National Weather Service in State College.

Midstate storms 8-4-17 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo courtesy: William Fetter Photo courtesy: Franklin Fire Company Photo courtesy: Kathy Stains-Sechrist Photo courtesy: Kathy Stains-Sechrist Photo courtesy: Brian Tanner Photo courtesy: Brian Tanner

Afternoon storms brought flash flooding to areas in and around Harrisburg, halting traffic in some spots.

Storms that formed later in the evening Friday resulted in hail and wind damage throughout Franklin County, not far from a brief tornado warning in Fulton County earlier in the evening.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.