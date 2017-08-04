PHOTOS: Severe storms down trees, cause flooding in the Midstate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Much of the Midstate has been witness to downed trees, power outages and flooding as severe warned storms rolled through Friday.
Crews in several counties were dispatched to reports of downed trees and power lines as heavy rains caused flooding on many roads, resulting in flash flood warnings from the National Weather Service in State College.
Midstate storms 8-4-17
Midstate storms 8-4-17 x
Afternoon storms brought flash flooding to areas in and around Harrisburg, halting traffic in some spots.
Storms that formed later in the evening Friday resulted in hail and wind damage throughout Franklin County, not far from a brief tornado warning in Fulton County earlier in the evening.
