Penn State commits & one undecided headline Mid-Penn media day

The talent in the Mid-Penn conference is always among the best in the state of Pennsylvania, but this year stands out. Three of the conferences’ and the countries top players are all committed to Penn State. Camp Hill tight end Zack Kuntz, Cumberland Valley defensive back Charlie Katshir, and Harrisburg wide receiver Shaquon Anderson-Butts have all committed to James Franklins’ program.

The #1 ranked player in the state however remains undecided. Harrisburg defensive end and running back Micah Parsons helped lead the Cougars to the 5A state title game last season. He says he is waiting until after the season to make his decision. abc27 sports reporters Pat Welter and Ross Lippman catch up with all four of the Mid-Penn stars at Pennlive’s annual Mid-Penn media day.