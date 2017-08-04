Pa. Treasury loans general fund $750 million

The Pa. State Treasury is taking unprecedented action to keep the State Capitol afloat.

The Treasury is loaning the general fund $750 million for two weeks, from August 14 to August 28. Without it, State Treasurer Joe Torsella said the general fund, also known as the state’s checking account, would be in the red.

“The balance of the general fund, the opening balance, has gone down year after year after year,” Torsella said. “It’s now at a 10 year low.”

Torsella said lawmakers need to pass a revenue plan soon, or the situation will get worse.