Over 100 doctors registered for medical marijuana program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – More than 100 physicians in just 10 days have signed up to prescribe medical marijuana in Pennsylvania.

Physician General Dr. Rachel Levine tweeted Friday that the physicians have taken the first step to becoming approved medical marijuana providers by completing a practitioner registry on the Health Department’s website.

The department launched the practitioner registry July 26. It said 75 percent of doctors surveyed planned to register.

Doctors who register must complete four hours of training before they can be approved to participate.

Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program is expected to be up and running sometime next year. The program will offer medical marijuana to Pennsylvanians under a physician’s care for the treatment of certain serious medical conditions.

