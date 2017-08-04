Momentum Fitness: Mom’s Reprieve!

Momentum Female Health & Fitness Club is a community of women on a journey together to strengthen the body, mind and spirit!

“We would like to encourage women to “Put YOU On The Calendar.” Meaning – with back to school season quickly approaching and all of the excitement that fall brings for many families, it is so important for women, especially moms, to make time for their own health and wellness and put their workouts on the family calendar,” tells Group Fitness Instructor, Melody O’Donnell.

Our Group Fitness schedule includes strength training classes such as BodyPump, GRIT, Total Tone and CXWORX, cardio classes like BodyCombat, BodyStep, BodyAttack, RPM, and Sprint, and Flexibility classes like Mat Pilates, Yoga, Barre classes, and BodyFlow. We see women of all ages and fitness levels participating in classes together. There is something for everyone and it is ALL included in your membership.

