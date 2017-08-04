Man sought in tools thefts at Lowe’s store

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police investigating a pair of thefts at a Lowe’s home improvement store are asking for the public’s help to identify their suspect.

Lower Paxton Township police on Friday released surveillance photos of a man suspected of stealing tools from the Union Deposit Road store last month.

Investigators say on July 21 and July 26, the man filled a shopping cart and left the store without paying. He loaded the stolen tools into a tan sedan and fled.

He removed the registration plate from his car before entering the store, police said.

Anyone who can identify him is asked to call Lower Paxton police at 717-657-5656.

