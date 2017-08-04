Man arrested after crack cocaine find in Adamstown

ADAMSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Reading man is charged with dealing crack cocaine after a traffic stop in Lancaster County.

The county’s drug task force stopped 35-year-old Kenny Cruz on Route 272 in Adamstown last week and found an ounce of crack on him and 19 bags of crack in his car, District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office said.

Authorities said the drugs have an estimated street value of $3,000.

Cruz also had $620 cash. The district attorney’s office said he was dealing in Berks and Lancaster counties.

He was arraigned on a charge of possession with intent to distribute and released after posting $10,000 bail.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.