Jeffrey Baltimore to resign from Harrisburg City Council

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg City Councilman Jeffrey Baltimore announced Friday that he will officially resign from his position effective Aug. 11.

In a letter of resignation, Baltimore stated the decision was difficult and required personal reflection and deliberation with his family.

Baltimore was sworn into office in May of 2014 to fill the seat vacated by the passing of Councilwoman Eugenia Smith. He was reelected and sworn in for a full term in Jan. of 2016.

In his time with city council, Baltimore has served as the chair of the Public Safety Committee and is currently the chair of the Community and Economic Development Committee.

“Councilman Baltimore was a great asset to Harrisburg City Council,” said Council President Wanda Williams in a release. “He is very passionate about public service, community development and an outstanding role model to the youth of our city. On behalf of City Council, we wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Harrisburg City Council will accept applications on Aug. 14 to fill the seat that will be vacated by Baltimore. The selected person will serve until Jan. of 2018.

The seat will appear on the Nov. ballot as a 2-year term.

